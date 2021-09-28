Use local language to educate women on climate change

Agro-pastoralist women in Amudat, Uganda near the Kenyan border. Feminists have called for the use of language that women can easily understand. For example, what climate change is in their own language.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Women have been challenged to lead in agitating for change in the way governments are strategizing to keep global warming emissions below 1.5℃.
  • Unless women are skilled on modern farming methods, they will continue to utilise traditional farming practices, producing harmful agricultural emissions contributing to global warming.

Women should be enabled to actively participate in mitigating climate change to avert future crises, which widen inequalities, feminists said on Sunday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.