Urban refugee girls, women to benefit from e-learning initiative

Women at a refugee camp  undergoing a tailoring course. Three organisations - RefuSHE, Kytabu and Wazi have partnered to create a tailored curriculum for urban female refugee aged 17 to 40 years.

Photo credit: | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Urban refugee girls in Kenya are set to benefit from an e-learning and tele-counselling initiative.
  • RefuSHE,  has partnered with an education technology company, Kytabu, and a digital mental health service provider, Wazi, to create a curriculum  for the refugee girls and women aged 17-40.

Urban refugee girls in Kenya are set to benefit from an e-learning and tele-counselling initiative thanks to a conglomerate of community development organisations.

