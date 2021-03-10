University leadership is baptism by fire

Mount Kenya University Vice-President Joy Rachael Akinyi, 22, during the interview at MKU Towers, Nairobi on February 16, 2021. 
 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Joy Rachel Akinyi was elected vice-president of Mount Kenya University Student Association (Mkusa) beating four other contestants.
  • She is the only woman in a cabinet of seven members.
  • Ms Akinyi says cases of pregnancies, depression and suicide increased during the Covid-19 break, forcing her to come up with weekly virtual forums where she and a team of counsellors mentor female students.

When she joined Mount Kenya University (MKU) four years ago, Joy Rachel Akinyi never imagined she would one day be at the helm of the institution’s student leadership.

