Unity of purpose key to bridging gender gap in political seats

More women are daring to challenge the heavy patriarchal barriers in leadership. In the 2017 election, Sophia Abdi Noor (pictured) made history as the first female elected as Ijara  MP.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Njeri Rugene

Consulting editor and founder

The Woman’s Newsroom Foundation

What you need to know:

  • Next year’s election will be significant, complicated and competitive given that the incumbent will be leaving office.
  • This participation, from the electoral process (already in motion), remains the key weapon to build the numbers and safeguard women’s place in the country’s governance.

This year’s Women Rights Convention was a moment to cherish.

