Unilever, Absa Bank to train 100,000 businesswomen

A woman sells at an expo held to empower female entrepreneurs held in Nairobi, last March. Unilever, Absa Bank and Unitar have partnered to train businesswomen on financial literacy and advertising to grow their businesses.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Peter Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Unilever, Absa Bank and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (Unitar) plan to train at least 5,000 businesswomen this year.
  • Five-year program dubbed ‘Sunlight Women of More’  will see 100,000 by trained by 2026.

Three organisations have come together to train women entrepreneurs in the country on financial literacy and advertising to grow their businesses.

