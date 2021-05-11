UNFPA: World short of 900,000 midwives

Lucy Tarus is a midwife. In Kenya, at least 1.5 million babies are born in Kenya annually against a backdrop of 2,092 midwives.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Despite their crucial role in preventing maternal and neonatal deaths, a huge deficit in their supply exists not just in Kenya, but globally.
  • In Kenya, one midwife handles 717 pregnant women at any given time.

At least 1.5 million babies are born in Kenya annually against a backdrop of 2,092 midwifery professionals.

