UNFPA: World short of 900,000 midwives

At least 1.5 million babies are born in Kenya annually against a backdrop of 2,092 midwifery professionals.

This implies one midwife handling 717 pregnant women at any given time. A midwife is at the core of ensuring a safe and healthy pregnancy, birthing process and care of new-born.

Despite their crucial role in preventing maternal and neonatal deaths, a huge deficit in their supply exists not just in Kenya, but globally.

A United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) 2021 report State of World’s Midwifery indicates a global shortage of 900,000 midwives. The report projects that fully resourcing midwife-delivered care by 2035, could save an estimated 4.3 million lives per year.

Data from the UN agency indicates that as at 2018, there were 46,703 nursing professionals in Kenya without midwifery training. A further 13,198 nursing associate professionals in practice lacked similar training.

As the world celebrated the International Day of the Midwife on May 5, global health leaders called for more investments in midwifery work.

World Health Organisation director general Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, appealed for a safe and dignified working environment for midwives. He further called for investment into their education and training.

Lost lives

“Pregnancy and childbirth have not stopped during the pandemic. Midwives have continued to do their jobs and some have lost their lives. We honour their service and their sacrifice,” he said in a pre-recorded message posted on WHO Twitter account.

International Confederation of Midwives, President, Dr Franka Cadée reaffirmed Dr Tedros appeal.

She said governments should be deliberate in investing in midwifery work.

“It's time for governments to acknowledge the evidence surrounding the life-promoting, life-saving impact of midwife-led care, and take action,” she said in a May 5, statement by UNFPA.

Investing in midwives, according to UNFPA’s report could not only bridge the shortage but also broaden employment opportunities for women. Globally, women constitute 70 per cent of the health workforce.

Meanwhile, UNFPA Executive Director Dr Natalia Kanem said: “A capable, well-trained midwife can have an enormous impact on childbearing women and their families – an impact often passed on from one generation to the next.”

The report has recommended enhancing midwifery leadership and governance to ensure their representation in all levels where decisions on maternal and neonatal healthy are made.

In Kenya, there are 337 midwives in leadership roles at the sub-national health departments and only one at the national level.

The report also calls for development of “a gender-transformative policy environment to challenge the underlying causes of gender inequality in the health workforce.”

mobiria@ke.nationmedia.com