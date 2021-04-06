UNFPA, Japanese firm to empower Kibra women

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Kenya has partnered with a Japanese company, Meiji Holdings Limited to support the economic empowerment of women and girls in Kibra informal, Nairobi.

Through a co-financing agreement the two entities will support the Feminist for Peace Rights and Justice Centre (FPRJC), a community-based organisation operating within Kibra, to enrol 200 women and girls in a training program that will equip them with income generating skills.

The project aims to cushion them from the adverse economic and psychosocial effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“UNFPA Kenya appreciates this timely and relevant partnership with Meiji Holdings. By empowering women and girls economically, they can have a strong voice and participate in their community. The project will catalyse realisation of the individual and collective potential of women and girls and reduce their vulnerability to discrimination and all forms of violence,” said UNFPA Kenya representative Dr Ademola Olajide.

Mr Olajide who spoke in Nairobi added UNFPA is committed to the successful implementation of this project as a precursor of future collaboration and partnership with Meiji Holdings.

Mr Shinji Matsuoka, the executive officer, Sustainable Management Department at Meiji Holdings termed the programs as one that will help in empowering women.

“It is a great pleasure to support women and girls at Kibra informal settlement. Meiji strongly hopes this partnership project will improve their livelihood,” said Mr Matsuoka.

Disproportionately affected

Mitigation measures such as curfew, social distancing and closure of public institutions including schools have led to loss of income for the majority of citizens.

Women and girls have disproportionately affected mostly due to pre-existing structural inequalities, discrimination and negative gender norms that give them undue disadvantage.

UNFPA, delivers a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person’s potential is fulfilled. Meiji Holdings is a Japanese food company that mainly produces dairy products and chocolate.

A survey released by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) released in October last year indicated that women living in Nairobi slums continued to bear the brunt of domestic violence, which is still on the rise even as cases of Covid-19 pandemic continue to wreak havoc.

Among the slums covered by the survey include Huruma, Kibra, Mathare, Korogocho, Mukuru kwa Njenga and Kawangware.

dmaichuhie@ke.nationmedia.com