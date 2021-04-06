UNFPA, Japanese firm to empower Kibra women

Kibra slums in Nairobi - UNFPA Kenya has partnered with a Japanese company, Meiji Holdings Limited to support the economic empowerment of women and girls in the informal settlement.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • UNFPA Kenya partners with Japanese company, Meiji Holdings Limited to support the economic empowerment of women and girls in Kibra.
  • The two entities will support the Feminist for Peace Rights and Justice Centre (FPRJC), a community-based organisation operating within the slum.

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Kenya has partnered with a Japanese company, Meiji Holdings Limited to support the economic empowerment of women and girls in Kibra informal, Nairobi.

