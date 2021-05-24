UNFPA concerned over number of women, children affected by Israel-Gaza war

The United Nations Population Fund has raised the red flag over the high number of women and children casualties of the Israel and Palestine conflict.

According to UNFPA, there are currently about 210,000 pregnant and lactating women in Palestine with some 365 giving birth every day (150 in Gaza and 215 in West Bank).

The UN agency in a statement released by UNFPA Arab States Regional Director, Dr Luay Shabaneh this week said the priority is to ensure safe delivery for these women and their babies.

“I call upon all parties to put an end to the hostilities, to ensure the full protection of civilians and the safety of Palestinian and Israeli women and adolescent girls, ensure maternity wards are fully operational and equipped with designated operating rooms and sufficient staff, ensure the availability of essential supplies for safe delivery, and implement emergency referral mechanisms,” said Dr Shabaneh.

The agency is also concerned over the suspension and the interruption of its gender-based violence (GBV) interventions, including the office-based and in-person services and other community education/awareness raising activities.

“UNFPA also calls on all parties to ensure that displaced pregnant and lactating women have access to health services and that emergency shelters are equipped with safe delivery kits in case women are not able to reach health facilities in Gaza strip,” the UN official added.

Reproductive health

UNFPA reiterated the need to maintain access to life-saving reproductive health and family planning services to avoid unintended pregnancies as they sought provision of quality food and nutritional supplements for pregnant and lactating women.

Media reports quoted Gaza medical officials indicating 215 Palestinians have been killed, including 61 children and 36 women and more than 1,400 wounded.

Israeli authorities indicated 12 people have been killed in Israel, including two children.

Nearly 450 buildings in the Gaza strip have been destroyed or badly damaged, including six hospitals and nine primary care health centres with some 47,000 of the 52,000 displaced fleeing to UN schools, the United Nations humanitarian agency said.

Israeli and Palestinian militants have agreed to a ceasefire ending an 11-day conflict, which has cost more than 230 lives in Gaza and 12 in Israel, after days of international pressure to stop the bloodshed.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday praised news of a ceasefire agreement, bringing to an end nearly two weeks of violence in the region.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also early this month expressed his concern over the situation.

