UNFPA concerned over number of women, children affected by Israel-Gaza war

  • According to UNFPA, there are currently about 210,000 pregnant and lactating women in Palestine with some 365 giving birth every day.
  • The agency is also concerned over the suspension and the interruption of its GBV interventions.

The United Nations Population Fund has raised the red flag over the high number of women and children casualties of the Israel and Palestine conflict.

