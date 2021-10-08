UNFPA calls for innovative strategies to end teen pregnancies

There is need to adopt innovative strategies for ending teenage pregnancies, which negatively impact the socio-economic development of teenagers, a United Nations sexual and reproductive health (SRHR) agency has said.

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) - Uganda, adolescent and youth SRH program specialist Anne Sizomu, said the agency collaborates with the online shop, Jumia and SafepalUG to disseminate SRH information in Uganda.

SafepalUG enables an individual to confidentially report sexual violence cases and get linked to a nearest support service provider for help.

She, however, challenged youth to use their skills and talent to educate communities on the rights of girls.

Social media

“We really need to mobilise ourselves to bring change in our communities. We should not be having adolescent girls getting pregnant,” she said on Thursday during a post-World Contraception Day 2021, webinar on innovations and access to contraceptives for young people organised by UNFPA-Uganda.

SHR stakeholders who attended the webinar said radio talks, social media and peer education model where boys and girls of same age are brought together and educated on various topics including use of contraception, has worked in sensitisation of youth on SRHR.

National Youth Council chairperson Jacob Eyeru, said child marriages is a major cause of teenage pregnancies in Uganda.

He said with collaborations, the youth can conduct regular sensitisation drives and change the community’s patriarchal attitudes towards girls.

United Nations Children's Fund indicates that 25 per cent of Ugandan teenagers become pregnant by the age of 19.While 40 per cent of girls are married before they turn 18 years and continue having babies into their mid-40s.

Contraception

According to Guttmacher Institute, 5.6 million women and girls aged 15-49 want to avoid a pregnancy but only 57 per cent have their contraception needs met.

On Tuesday, Centre for Health, Human Rights and Development, senior program officer Rose Wakikona said 800 abortions are procured daily in Uganda,75 per cent of which are done undercover in unsafe conditions due to restrictive laws.

She said unsafe abortions are the lead cause of maternal mortality. Ms Wakikona observed that these deaths can be prevented if the country enhanced access to contraception, safe abortion services and post-abortion care, as well as promoting sexuality education.







