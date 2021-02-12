Unesco, UN Women decry girls' low uptake of STEM courses

Students of Nyiro Girls Secondary School in Samburu County in the school laboratory during a science practical lesson. UN Women and Unesco have raised the red flag over the few number of girls in the STEM field.

Photo credit: Salaton Njau | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Unesco and UN Women have noted that statistics, across the globe, on the gender gap in science need urgent attention.
  • The two said efforts to close these gender gaps in science, and address the norms and stereotypes that create and preserve expectations of limited career paths for girls, must be up-scaled.
  • They are committed, together with their partners, to prioritize gender equality in all aspects of their work.

Two UN bodies have raised the red flag over the few number of girls in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) field.

