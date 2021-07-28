UNEP appoints Prof Mbote director of law division

Prof Patricia Kameri- Mbote when she appeared before the Judicial Service Commission to be interviewed for the Chief Justice position. She has been appointed director of the law division at UNEP.


Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Law scholar Prof Patricia Mbote has been appointed director of the law division at UNEP.
  • She has been a Professor of Law at the University of Nairobi’ School of Law.

Law scholar Prof Patricia Kameri-Mbote has been appointed director of the law division at United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.