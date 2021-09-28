Uncharted waters: Meet the female coxswains of Lake Turkana

Samal Julie (left) with her colleague Judy Achia who are both coxswains. The Kerio Valley Development Authority employees are the only women leading rescue missions and safety operations on Lake Turkana.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Fred Kibor  &  Sammy Lutta

What you need to know:

  • At Ebenezer landing bay on the shores of Lake Turkana are two women who lead rescue missions and safety operations in Lake Turkana.
  • Currently, they are training fishermen on boat riding and safety, and in the event of an emergency on the lake, they are tasked with leading the rescue mission.
  • Joseph Ekiru, who has fished in the lake for 40 years, says he never imagined he would set eyes on a female coxswain.

Ebenezer landing bay on the shores of Lake Turkana is a beehive of activity.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.