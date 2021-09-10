Unbowed: Russian woman leads the way on Arctic ship

Diana Kidzhi, 27, on the bridge of the 160-metre nuclear powered icebreaker ‘50 Let Pobedy’ on August 18. 

What you need to know:

  • At just 27, Ms Kidzhi is a chief mate – second-in-command to the captain – and sets the path the giant vessel will take through the frozen waters of the Arctic Ocean.
  • She is the most senior woman in Russia’s growing nuclear icebreaker fleet – owned by state atomic energy corporation Rosatom – which Moscow hopes will secure its supremacy over the Arctic as climate change makes it more navigable.

Peering through her binoculars at icebergs ahead, Diana Kidzhi shouts at the helmsman of a Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker approaching the North Pole: “Ten degrees left!”

