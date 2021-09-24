UN Women fetes three Kenyan firms in continental awards

Ten firms run by young women from the African continent have been recognised for their innovation and resilience in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

The awards organised by UN Women, Gender Links and UN Global Compact Network recognised the firms for being victorious despite the odds brought about by Covid-19.

The companies, which included four from South Africa and three from Kenya and Uganda respectively, were awarded during the Young Women Entrepreneurship Challenge Africa Awards ceremony that was held virtually, on Wednesday.

Through My Eyes Limited owned by Shanice Kitavi took the first position in Kenya. The social enterprise firm aims to build capacity of individuals as trained caregivers for children and people living with disabilities.

Sheila Koech’s Hoco Dynamics, which uses coconut waste to make building materials and Ciiru Kiiru’s PS Audio Visual Limited, which focuses on perfecting event technology services, took positions two and three respectively.

Consultancy services

Uganda’s Cloverdale (U) Limited was named the top in the country. In addition to chicken farming, the firm also offers consultancy services and trains the youth on how to start their own businesses.

Pele Group Limited owned by Sandra Letiyo which manufactures detergents, organic cosmetics and personal care products came second.

Technology for Tomorrow, founded by Nnassuna Mirembe, took the third position. They make affordable sanitary towels from papyrus.

In South Africa, Moemi Farming Enterprise owned by Moeletsi Mirage Taiwe, 26, clinched position one. The farm produces cotton, water melon and vegetables.

Archive Amabali Wethu, run by the 24-year-old feminist and gender activist Yolanda Dyantyi, came second. The company provides tailor-made social media marketing solutions to organisations and individuals who want to maximise their online presence and digital footprint.

Two companies Sheroine Leads and LA Beads took position three.

Firms, which emerged number one in their respective countries were each awarded a grant of $3,000 (Ksh330,000) while numbers two and three bagged $2000 (Ksh220,000) and $1000 (Ksh110,000) respectively.

Women's empowerment

Only companies that have registered for the seven Women's Empowerment Principles established by UN Global Compact and UN Women were eligible for the contest.

UN Women Country Representative to Kenya Anna Mutavati, commended the firms for their notable efforts towards women’s empowerment in their respective countries.

She applauded them for their resilience during the pandemic, noting that Covid-19 has eroded many gains made in gender equality.

Nicole Solomons of UN Global Compact, challenged the young women in Africa to take advantage of the emerging entrepreneur opportunities in Information Technology and social entrepreneurship.

The keynote speaker Anne Githuku-Shongwe, noted that two-thirds of people who have lost their jobs since the onset of the pandemic are women.

“It is very tough for women entrepreneurs to manoeuvre through the male-dominated enterprise environment. That is why it is important that we have a gender equal future,” she said.



