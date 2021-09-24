UN Women fetes three Kenyan firms in continental awards

UN Women Country Representative to Kenya Anna Mutavati, commended the firms for their efforts towards women’s empowerment in their respective countries.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ten firms run by young women from the African continent have been recognised for their innovation and resilience in the wake of Covid-19.
  • Through My Eyes Limited owned by Shanice Kitavi took the first position in Kenya.
  • Sheila Koech’s Hoco Dynamics, which uses coconut waste to make building materials and Ciiru Kiiru’s PS Audio Visual Limited, which focuses on perfecting event technology services, took positions two and three respectively.

Ten firms run by young women from the African continent have been recognised for their innovation and resilience in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

