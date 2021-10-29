UN Women, Canadian High Commission launch project to support female politicians

UN Women Kenya Country Director Anna Mutavati (left) with Gender Cabinet Secretary Prof Margaret Kobia at a past event. Ms Mutavati has said exclusion of women in political leadership denies them a chance to influence making of gender responsive policies.

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • UN Women and Canadian High Commission in Kenya have initiated a $5m worth project, aimed at increasing women’s participation and representation in political leadership and decision-making.
UN Women and Canadian High Commission in Kenya have initiated a three-year $5m worth project, aimed at increasing women’s participation and representation in political leadership and decision-making.

