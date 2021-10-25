UN office to fete woman feeding over 30,000 pupils

Founder and Executive Director of Food4Education Wawira Njiru. The UNON will today honour her as UN Person of the Year 2021, for providing free meals to public school children.

By  Collins Omulo

What you need to know:

  •  Wawira Njiru, the founder and executive director of Food4Education, will today receive an accolade as the UN Person of the Year, for her work in providing meals to public school children in Kenya.
  •  Her organisation cooks, prepares and daily distributes nutritious meals at subsidised prices to over 33,000 public school children in Kenya.

The United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) will today honour Wawira Njiru, the founder and executive director of Food4Education, as the UN Person of the Year 2021.

