UN, leaders hail Biden’s decision to restore UNFPA funding

The United Nations has welcomed the announcement by the new US government to restore funding to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

UN Secretary-General António Guterres in a statement said the decision will save women’s and girls’ lives across the world.

“The decision by President Joe Biden administration will transform and save women’s and girls’ lives across the world, from the most pressing humanitarian emergencies to the most remote and hard-to-reach communities, and everywhere in between,” said Mr Guterres.

The move was also hailed by the wider international community, including governments, civil society, NGOs, and the private sector.

Former US president Donald Trump, in 2017, stopped US funding for UNFPA, alleging that the agency supported coercive abortions and forced sterilization programs in China.

UNFPA, however, refuted the claims, terming them “erroneous” and stressing that “all of its work promotes the human rights of individuals and couples to make their own decisions, free of coercion or discrimination.”

The US is one of the founding members of UNFPA. In 2016, it provided approximately $69 million (Sh7 billion) to the UN agency, supporting critical response in crisis-affected communities, as well as programs to improve the lives of women and young people in developing countries.

UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem said the renewal of partnership between the US government and UNFPA is “a ray of hope” for millions of people around the world.

Gender-based violence

Ms Kanem noted the decision will have significant impact on the lives of women and girls across the world through the funding of maternal healthcare, family planning services and programmes ending gender-based violence (GBV).

She said the agency is looking forward to working with President Biden, his vice Kamala Harris and the American people to deliver a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person can grow up safely to achieve their full potential.

UNFPA in a statement observed that the restored funding stands to enable the agency to prevent more than 1 million unintended pregnancies and provide lifesaving reproductive health services to more than four million women and young people annually, including the vital services needed by survivors of GBV.

Critical moment

“The return of US support comes at a critical moment when Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the health and well-being of women and girls globally, and threatens to set back the important progress the world has made in recent years. At this challenging time, the entire international community must rise in solidarity to protect these gains and keep moving forward,” the statement reads in part.

UNFPA operates in more than150 countries, bringing life-saving sexual and reproductive health services to the most marginalised and vulnerable people, including in the world’s most pressing and dangerous humanitarian crises.

