UN boss reiterates need for women in leadership

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres addressing the media at the UN Complex in Gigiri in 2019.He  has reiterated the need for having women in leadership to create an equal future in a Covid-19 world.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Feminists across the globe are keenly observing Mr Guterres on his commitment to promoting the gender equality agenda.

United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres has reiterated the need for having women in leadership to create an equal future in a Covid-19 world.

