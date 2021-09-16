Breaking News: Court slaps Sports ex-CS Hassan Wario with Sh3.6 fine, 6 years jail in default

UN boss asks Somalia elders to support 30pc quota for women

Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina Mohammed when she recently paid a courtesy call to President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi. The UN deputy boss has asked  Somalia elders to support 30 per cent quota for women.

Photo credit: Photo | PSCU

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, has called on Somali clan elders to support a 30 per cent representation of women in Parliament.
  • Somalia indirectly elects its legislators, a model in which 101 delegates nominated by clan elders elect MPs.

The UN Deputy Secretary-General (SG) Amina Mohammed, has called on Somali clan elders to support a 30 per cent representation of women in Parliament.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.