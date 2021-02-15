UK to support entrepreneurs in green technology businesses

British High Commissioner to Kenya, Ms Jane Marriott, says technology is at the heart of the UK-Kenya strategic partnership. 

Photo credit: Salaton Njau | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The UK in partnership with the Future Females Business School is set to support female entrepreneurs to grow their Green Technology (GreenTech) businesses in the country.
  • British High Commissioner to Kenya, Ms Jane Marriott said technology is at the heart of the UK-Kenya strategic partnership.
  • The three-month virtual program will cover 10 actionable modules that take entrepreneurs through the fundamental building blocks of starting and growing a GreenTech business.

The UK in partnership with the Future Females Business School is set to support female entrepreneurs to grow their Green Technology (GreenTech) businesses in the country.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.