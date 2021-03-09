UK envoy decries surge in violence

The British High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriott, has asked Kenyans to fight gender-based violence (GBV) noting that men are also facing domestic abuse.

Ms Marriot urged men and women experiencing GBV to seek help, noting that cases of violence rise during pandemics and electioneering. She called on Kenyans to support organisations that tackle GBV to put a stop to the crime.

“Almost a third of the cases reported from the toll free hotline in Mombasa, so far, have had men on the receiving end of domestic abuse. This is something that disproportionately affects women, children and those with disabilities. But it also impact on men as victims and perpetrators,” said the envoy.

Tech-based solutions

The UK High Commissioner said her government would look at tech-based solutions to help report GBV during elections in Kenya, to get data on the cases and how to support victims.

She spoke at an event to mark International Women’s Day at Tononoka Grounds in Mombasa. Ms Marriot said one in three women globally, will experience some sort of physical or sexual violence in their lifetime

“I have been a victim and survivor of sexual assault because of my work. The challenges we face together are great and can be overcome together. But we have a particular problem with gender-based violence,” said Ms Marriot.

She lauded Mombasa County and stakeholders for coming up with a toll-free hotline where victims or survivors of GBV can call for help.

The envoy marked the day by meeting GBV survivors and grassroots movements championing gender justice and human rights, as part of a two-day visit to the Coastal region.

She participated in a series of events and visited projects supported by the UK government that promote gender equality in the region and across Kenya.

Toll-free line

Among the places she toured is the GBV Situation Room where the UK through the REINVENT Program, is supporting a toll-free line set up by Sauti Ya Wanawake- a community-based organisation last year, to respond to GBV cases during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The UK has helped set up this toll-free line so that people can get support. As we get towards the elections, -we will also be looking at tech-based solutions to help report GBV so that we can get better sense of data,” said Ms Marriot.