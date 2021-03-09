UK envoy decries surge in violence

British High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriott, dances with Mombasa women during the International Women's Day at Tononoka Social Hall on March 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Winnie Atieno | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The British High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriott, has asked Kenyans to fight GBV noting that men are also facing domestic abuse.
  • She lauded Mombasa County and stakeholders for coming up with a toll-free hotline where victims or survivors of GBV can call for help.

The British High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriott, has asked Kenyans to fight gender-based violence (GBV) noting that men are also facing domestic abuse.

