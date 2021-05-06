UK cuts funding to UN Women, UNFPA

Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Gender and Public Service  Prof. Margaret Kobia (right) with UN Women Kenya Country Director Anna Mutavati during a past event at a Nairobi hotel last January. The UK has reduced its funding to the UN-Women for the year 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

What you need to know:

  • The UK government last week announced it will be reducing its regular resources to UN Women by approximately 60 per cent, from $15.9 million to $6.9 million for 2021.
  • It also announced funding cuts to United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency of flagship program for family planning, from $211 million the expected for 2021 to $32 million this year.

The decision by the UK government to reduce funding to two key United Nations agencies has been greeted with uproar.

