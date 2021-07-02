Uhuru commits to prioritise GBV prevention

President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) joined world leaders during a panel discussion at the Generation Equality Forum in Paris, France. He committed to ensure GBV prevention is prioritised in containing crises such as Covid-19.

Photo credit: Photo | PSCU

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • President Uhuru Kenyatta outlined the commitment alongside other action plans his government could effect to end GBV among Kenyan communities and in the workplace by 2026.
  • He appealed for “urgent and very bold and committed measures” to eliminate GBV across the world.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has committed to ensuring gender-based violence (GBV) prevention is prioritised in containing crises such as Covid-19.

