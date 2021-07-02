Uhuru commits to prioritise GBV prevention

President Uhuru Kenyatta has committed to ensuring gender-based violence (GBV) prevention is prioritised in containing crises such as Covid-19.

This is a strategic measure that, if well implemented, could save many girls and women from harm in this pandemic season.

Mr Kenyatta, who attended the Generation Equality Forum, outlined the commitment alongside other action plans his government could effect to end GBV among Kenyan communities and in the workplace by 2026.

“We will scale up National Police Service integrated response to GBV as well as commit to GBV prevention and response in crisis situations…(we will also) ensure all humanitarian responses include GBV (prevention and response)” he said during the opening session of the forum in Paris, France, Wednesday .

He appealed for “urgent and very bold and committed measures” to eliminate GBV across the world, reminding the global population of the millions of girls and women at risk due to its prevalence.

He was concerned that in Kenya alone, GBV incidents rose by more than 50 per cent in the past year, two times the global average of 25 per cent.

GBV laws

To reinforce response to GBV, he committed $1 million (Ksh107 million) each year for GBV research and innovation. The evidence could boost designing and implementing programs aimed at containing the vice.

“Kenya commits itself to full enforcement of GBV laws and policies by adopting a GBV indicator in government performance contracting framework,” he said.

His renewed commitment could also put duty bearers on their toes as he promised to ensure they are tracked on their performance in enforcing GBV laws and policies.

In his plan to improve on evaluation of female genital mutilation (FGM) and GBV, the President said his government plans to refine capture of gender statistics in the 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey.

“We commit to developing a GBV management and information system to strengthen GBV prevention and response programing,” he said.

He reaffirmed his plan to integrate GBV medico-legal and psychological support services in essential minimum package of universal health coverage, this year.

“We will strengthen all our collaborations with non-State actors including women and girl-led organisations, male champions and private sector,” he said.