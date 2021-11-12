Ugandan GBV survivor stuck in Nairobi hospital over bill

Rebecca Kituyi shares her experience with gender-based violence at Poplar Hospital in Ngara, Nairobi, on November 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The 25-year-old came to Kenya in November last year for a nanny job and the man with whom they had lived together for six years before separating, followed in February this year.
  • On one of her off days when she visited, the man jumped over her with a kitchen knife and started stabbing her while sitting on her lap for insisting that she had to go back to work.
  • The man took off but she heard that he was arrested.

On September 12, this year Rebecca Kituyi went to visit her estranged husband at South B, in Nairobi County.

