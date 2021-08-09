Trade unions should change attitude towards women’s leadership

The year is turning into one of firsts for women in Kenya. Hot on the heels of Justice Martha Koome becoming the first woman to be appointed Chief Justice, Grace Nyongesa was elected the first female national chair of the Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) on July 5.

That she did not rely on affirmative to clinch the seat makes a loud statement that women can and should not shy away from competing men in open contests. Indeed Kenya has many women who have risen on merit. It is observable, however, that out of the seven national seats in Uasu, only two were won by women, the other being the post of treasurer taken by Dr Janepha Kumba.

This means Uasu is yet to comply with the two-thirds gender rule. Moreover, that the treasurer post went to a woman is rather stereotypical as this seat is traditionally ring-fenced for them from a debatable assumption of intrinsic honesty.

At a higher plane, Ms Nyongesa’s ascension raises the question of gender balance in and responsiveness of trade unions. Notably, there has never been a woman secretary general of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu). Actually, women are quite invisible in the Cotu leadership, which belies the fact that they are among unionisable workers who deserve significant presence in the echelons.

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli during a press conference to promote safe fair and orderly labour migration in Nairobi on July 27, 2021. Women are quite invisible in the Cotu leadership. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Gender imbalance is vividly illustrated in the teachers’ unions, yet teaching is one profession in which women constitute a significant number. Data from the Economic Survey 2020 shows that women outnumbered men among primary school teachers between 2015 and 2019. Of the total population, 52.1 per cent were female and 47.9 per cent male in 2019. For secondary schools, women accounted for 41 per cent of the population. Yet this picture is not reflected in the leadership of the unions.

The current office of the Kenya National Union of Teachers has eleven members out of which only four are women. All the top five posts are held by men. In fact, the numbers are only boosted by the two reserved positions of women’s representatives, which is technically an apologetic appeasement of women for excluding them from other positions.

In the Kenya Union of Post-primary Education Teachers, only one of the 10-member national executive board is a woman, tokenistically and stereotypically allocated the position of secretary for gender and women, a cumbersome title that betrays the union’s convoluted conception of gender. The principal question is whether women do not vie for positions or there is a tacit understanding and ideology that union leadership is reserved for men.

Gender perspective

Upon election, Ms Nyongesa declared that she would address grievances related to promotion, salary improvements, medical insurance and car loans. It is to be hoped that this would take a gender perspective.

Doing this requires attention to; equal opportunity principles in employment; protection from discriminatory, sexually exploitative and intrusive recruitment practices; equal pay through standard salary scales to eradicate discrimination inherent in negotiated schemes; and adequate parental leave and flexible arrangements for workers with babies.

Focus should also be on gender-responsive medical insurance schemes; non-stereotyping of roles; equitable distribution of career progression opportunities; training for horizontal and vertical mobility to diversify staff at all levels; and freedom from sexual harassment and abuse of power.

Trade unions should also address negative attitude towards women in leadership and management, including by fellow women; allocation of resources for gender mainstreaming; and negation of the claim that addressing gender will cost resources hence, reduce profits.

Cotu workshop

They should also spearhead institutional gender analysis to identify gaps and conduct sensitisation for workers and the leadership. Such should highlight the value of gender mainstreaming in improving diversity, productivity and compliance with the law. Then there is development and implementation of gender policies to guide the work of trade unions and employers.

One concern Ms Nyongesa and her team should look at is sexual violence, silent as the scourge might be in universities and other work places. During a Cotu workshop in 2019, the vice was discussed as a violation of Convention 190 of the International Labour Organisation, which recognises that it compromises people’s dignity and deprives workers of a safe, healthy and productive work environment.

The convention asserts the right of every worker to a world of work free from gender-based violence. The workshop assessed the kind of workers at risk, noted that one in every three women has experienced this vice, and identifies the consequences such as undermining women’s professional and educational attainment; loss of income hence economic insecurity; psychological disorders; creation of dysfunctional personal relationships; and reduction of productivity. Tackling such issues would make trade unions more qualitatively significant beyond salaries and other material benefits.