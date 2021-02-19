To elect or nominate women? The dilemma Kenya faces

Female legislators address the media outside Parliament Buildings, Nairobi in February, 2019 after a vote on the two-thirds gender bill flopped for the fourth time due to quorum hitch.
 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Nominated members are, however, a weaker cluster of members in either Senate or County Assemblies. 
  • As per Article 123 in the Constitution on decisions of Senate and Clause 78 of the Senate’s Standing Orders, nominated senators cannot vote in any matter affecting the counties.

Kenyan women continue to push for a high proportion of representation in political leadership. So far, electing or nominating them are the only avenues provided for in the Constitution.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.