Time we voted a woman leader to birth fresh hope

Nobel Laureate Wangari Maathai fought for voiceless trees, forests and rivers. She is a testimony of how a strong, bold and determined woman can change the course of history.

By  Gatu Mbaria

  • History is replete with examples of women leaders who rose from nothingness to shine lights to societies hitherto on the verge of collapse.
  • Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, Africa’s first woman president, is the embodiment of women’s struggle to bring forth peace and tranquillity in Liberia. 
  • Prof Maathai is a testimony of how a strong, bold and determined woman can change the course of history.

Only a few Kenyans would imagine a woman occupying the top political office and enjoying power, prestige and control of our society. Although we rarely acknowledge this, ours is a society that generally looks down upon femininity.

