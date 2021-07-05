Time ripe for professionals to join politics

Agnes Nandutu was a well-known political journalist with NTV Uganda until 2020 when she ventured into politics.

The former president of Uganda’s Parliamentary Journalists Association left the Fourth Estate for the Legislature, and contested the Bududa District Woman Representative seat on a National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) ticket. She lost the bid for the party ticket, but went ahead to capture the seat as an independent candidate in last January’s General Election.

President Yoweri Museveni then appointed her, on June 8, to his new 82-member Cabinet as State Minister in charge of Karamoja Affairs. Museveni’s Cabinet appointments have been lauded as the most gender-balanced with 43 per cent women membership.

Jessica Alupo, a retired Uganda People’s Defence Forces Major, is Uganda’s second female Vice-President after Dr Specioza Wandira-Kazibwe who served between 1994 and 2003, making history as the first female to hold that position in Africa.

Ms Alupo’s appointment was unexpected. Ahead of the General Election, the 47-year-old ‘rubbed’ Museveni’s NRM the wrong way after she left the party to run as an independent candidate for the Katakwi Woman Representative seat.

A Master’s graduate from Makerere University, Ms Alupo, also a former high school teacher, had initially been declared winner in the NRM primaries, only for the party’s electoral commission to nullify her win in favour of her rival, Violet Akurut. She, however, went ahead to trounce Ms Akurut, the NRM’s choice.

First woman speaker

Ms Alupo replaces 79-year-old Edward Kiwanuka Ssekande as the country’s Vice-President. Museveni’s Cabinet also includes Ms Robinah Nabbanja, as Prime Minister, another first for Uganda’s women.

The appointment of long serving Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, was also unexpected. Ahead of the election, Ms Kadaga, a lawyer and the first woman Speaker of Uganda Parliament who served between 2011-2021, lost her bid for a third term. The ruling party supported her former deputy Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah on completion, effectively demoting her.

In lobbying for a third term as Speaker, Ms Kadaga, the MP for Kamuli District Women’s Constituency, had dismissed the possibility of taking up the vice presidency, (there were calls from some political quarters to the effect) stating that she was not ready to work as someone’s deputy, after serving for 10 years as head of one of the arms of government-the Legislature- and achieved a lot. In her latest post as Deputy Prime Minister, she will be in charge of the East African Community Affairs docket.

Back home in Kenya, we have had our fair share of professional women-turned politicians, who because of their persistence, perseverance and tenacity, have done well and literally gone places, politically.

Prof Margaret Kamar, who holds a doctorate in Soil Science, swapped academia with politics. The former lecturer at Moi University is not only one of the three elected female senators, but she is also the Senate’s Deputy Speaker.

Political comeback

When, in 2013, she lost in her attempt to become governor of Uasin Gishu County, the former Cabinet minister for Higher Education in the Kibaki government, never gave up. She retreated into the academia in addition to consultancy work for counties and the Senate, apparently laying strategies for a political comeback. She did it!

In the 2017 election, Prof Kamar was elected, on a Jubilee Party ticket, as the first woman Senator for Uasin Gichu County, beating 13 strong competitors including the incumbent.

Even in her 2013 failed bid for governorship, Senator Kamar, a former East African Legislative Assembly MP, had done well. The former Assistant Minister for Environment who ran against a URP wave in the Rift Valley on an ODM ticket, came an impressive second to the current Governor Jackson Mandago.

Indications are that should she make a second attempt at the governorship, she will be a force to reckon with.

The Uasin Gishu Senator is among a few incredible female professionals in Parliament and at the County Legislatures, who have taken up politics and are determined to serve the nation from the male-dominated field, which many of their counterparts out there fear to join because of its ‘dirty game’ nature.

A look at the number of female professionals in political spaces in the region, especially elective, speaks of the need for more women from that sector to join politics.

This calls for government, political parties and relevant institutions including Kenya’s electoral commission to clean the country’s politics to level the field. They should also strengthen women’s participation to pave way for more professionals, since they have a right to engage, especially as the General Election beckons.