Thriving bookshop born out of reading passion

Lily Nyariki, the founder of Afri-reads, a book company in Eldoret town, displays a book titled Perspectives on Book Development in Africa, which has become the standard text for publishing professionals. 

Photo credit: Stanley Kimuge | Nation Media Group

By  Stanley Kimuge

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Lily Nyariki hopes to promote a reading culture in Eldoret and beyond through her company Afri-Reads.
  • Her bookshop was picked as focal point to showcase some of recommended African children’s books for the SDGs.

Her love for literature runs deep in her blood.  It not surprising that Lily Nyariki, 65, decided to set up a book company in Eldoret after retiring last year.

