Thriving bookshop born out of reading passion

Her love for literature runs deep in her blood. It not surprising that Lily Nyariki, 65, decided to set up a book company in Eldoret after retiring last year.

She hopes to promote a reading culture in the town and beyond through her company Afri-Reads. She credits one of her primary school teachers for nurturing her reading passion at a tender age.

“I was lucky to have attended a village school. It was there that one teacher rewarded us with books whenever we performed well. This really motivated me to love books,” says Ms Nyariki, who graduated with a degree in literature from the University of Nairobi in 1978 and a post-graduate diploma in mass communication from the same university in 1995.

Last April during the World Book and Copyright Day, the African Sustainable Development Goal Book Club released its first ever reading list of African titles aimed at children aged between six and 12, to teach them on the importance of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Arabic, English, French, Kiswahili and in an honorary indigenous African languages. Through the Association for the Development of Education in Africa, her bookshop was picked as focal point to showcase some of recommended African children’s books for the SDGs.

Between July 1995 and last June when she worked as a bookshop manager at Moi University in Eldoret, Ms Nyariki noticed a gap in the North Rift region. There were no general books, fiction, non-fiction and even academic books.

She realised that despite Eldoret town serving two public universities and several mid-level colleges coupled with the rise in the number of a middle-class, it had no bookshop. Most book lovers, she noted, struggled to access learning materials, with most of the local bookshops stocking only school-oriented materials.

Her bookshop stocks more than 3,000 book titles sold at half the price to promote a reading culture.

“The statement that people don’t read is not true. It is quite about lack of accessibility. People read what speaks to their needs and experience. And we have made it affordable. If a book was to be sold at Sh1,500, we sell at Sh800. The price ranges between Sh100 for children and Sh800 for the adults in any categories,” she explains.

For fourteen years, she sat at Kenya National Library Service board helping her gain the understanding of the book trade and reading culture.

Between 1993 and 1994, she participated in research work with Dutch Commercial Foundation on book sale and distribution. This would later give birth to the approved book titled Perspectives on Book Development in Africa, which has become the standard text for publishing professionals.

In the 1990s, she briefly worked with Unesco to spearhead reading campaigns in eight African countries for six months. At the time, she was based at Harare, Zimbabwe.

She argues that books offer one power and freedom. She also doesn’t believe in the excuse that women should be given positions on a silver platter.

“Always I say you cannot complain about inequality. The moment you are able to read and write, you are given wings to fly around the world. It gives you equity. Reading books actually opens the windows of opportunities,” she explains.

She is currently involved in promoting a reading culture among the children and young adults in Africa. She plans to set up virtual book clubs for children during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She advises women to take time and nurture their children: “As mothers, take it upon yourself to read to your children daily, because books give children a head start and good foundation in life.”

Despite the rich African literature, she believes art and culture remain untapped. However, she notes, the time is ripe to emulate the developed countries like the US that has developed a Library of Congress, the oldest collection of research materials, to collect art and literature for posterity.

“In the developed world, you will notice people taking reading seriously. For instance, they are reading in parks and on rail because they understand the value of reading. They read to develop character, emotions and expand their knowledge,” says Ms Nyariki.

The book enthusiast regrets that like most African nations, most government departments in the Kenya are fragmented and are to blame for the poor reading culture and failure to tap on the multi-billion dollar book business.

She acknowledges that strides have been made for the last 50 years in Kenya’s publishing industry, but believes some policies are hurting the sector. In the past, Kenya imported books from the United Kingdom and India, but the Kenyan publishers have bridged this gap, especially for the children books.

“For instance, you don’t want to tax books like sugar and other commodities. You cannot tax the very elements that would help you develop a given country. It is most basic ingredient in education,” says Ms Nyariki, urging the government to consider introducing subsidies on general books to promote preservation of our rich heritage.

