This is how the SGBV hotline 1195 works

GBV survivors undergoing a tailoring course sponsored by Young Africa Women Initiatives in Nakuru County last month. The SGBV hotline, 1195, is  the closest helper in case of a related violation.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The SGBV hotline, 1195  is accessible to survivors, family members, friends or concerned members of community seeking assistance on behalf of an individual subjected to sexual, physical, psychological or economic abuse.
  • With the ongoing pandemic, more women are falling into SGBV traps; a call to 1195 can help one find a way out of the difficult situation.

The national sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) hotline, 1195, is perhaps the closest helper in case of a related violation.

