This is FGM: A little sand and egg to stop the bleeding

Amran Mahamood, who made a living by circumcising young girls for 15 years, sits next to a girl in Somaliland. She gave up the illegal business ten years ago. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Farhiya Hussein

What you need to know:

  • FGM happens inside a girl’s home where no male figure is present, including the father, is allowed.
  • There is nothing like medical equipment with traditional FGM- they use a razor blade or small knife and an egg.

Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) remains ingrained in the traditions of most communities in Northern Kenya. Women from this part of the country lament that the tradition has caused them a lot of pain and scars.

