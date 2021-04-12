The women ruling the world

Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala made history last month; becoming the first woman and first African to be appointed as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Angela Merkel, the outgoing German Chancellor  topped Forbes’ annual ranking of the world's most powerful women for 2019.
  • Kamala Harris was the fourth woman to appear on a major political party’s presidential ticket, after Democratic vice-presidential nominee Geraldine Ferraro, Republican Sarah Palin and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
  • Last month, Dr Okonjo-Iweala made history after she became the first woman and the first African to be chosen as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.

Women globally lag behind in the leadership, especially in political offices and international organisations.

