The women eyeing governors' seats in the Rift Valley

Lina Jebii Kilimo the Cabinet Administrative Secretary for Agriculture is eyeing the Elgeyo Marakwet County gubernatorial seat.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the Rift Valley, only one woman was elected governor in 2017- the late Joyce Laboso for Bomet County.
  • Women have kicked off discreet campaigns for the top county seats in 2022, promising an epic duel with male contenders.
  • They include Prof Margaret Kamar,  Susan Kihika, Soipan Tuya, Lina Jebii Kilimo and Mary Rotich of Kuppet.

The hitherto male-dominated Rift Valley political scene is set for a major shakeup, as more women roll up their sleeves to battle for gubernatorial seats in the region.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.