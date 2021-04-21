The woman making waves sailing tourists on the Indian Ocean

Maureen Malo navigates a motorboat at Mtwapa Creek in Mombasa County on March 25, 2021. She ekes a living by enabling tourists to catch a glimpse of Indian Ocean.

Photo credit: Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Maureen Malo is among a handful of boat operators plying the section of the creek that strides the border of Kilifi and Mombasa counties.
  • She stands out as she is the only woman in this male-dominated industry, at least in that particular region.
  • The 30-year-old recounts how poverty and ignorance pushed her to drop out of school in Class Seven.

She jumps into a motorboat’s cabin at a wooden jetty overlooking Shimo la Tewa Prison and before long, navigates the vessel towards the point where Mtwapa Creek joins the Indian Ocean.

Related

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.