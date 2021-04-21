The woman making waves sailing tourists on the Indian Ocean

She jumps into a motorboat’s cabin at a wooden jetty overlooking Shimo la Tewa Prison and before long, navigates the vessel towards the point where Mtwapa Creek joins the Indian Ocean.

Maureen Malo is among a handful of boat operators plying the section of the creek that strides the border of Kilifi and Mombasa counties.

The boat operators eke a living by enabling tourists get a glimpse of the expansive ocean, a popular leisure activity among holidaymakers.

Ms Malo stands out as she is the only woman in this male-dominated industry, at least in that particular region.

"Our clients flock the shorelines on weekends and public holidays. With an outage of foreign tourists in the coastal hotels mainly due to the Covid-19 restrictions, we mainly deal with local tourists," she tells Nation.africa as she prepares to ferry two holidaymakers who have travelled from Nairobi.

Afterwards, she goes on an expedition with Ms Mary Tamasha, a Third Year Maritime Engineering student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, who is determined to learn the motorboat navigation ropes.

Graceful ace

As the vessel glides gracefully through the creek towards the horizon, a foamy wake churning after the magnificence, Ms Malo cuts the image of a graceful ace.

“She is among the most competent captains we have in this region. She is the go-to person when we are going for deep sea fishing,” says Mr Erastus Chemche, a seasoned motorboat operator who is also the chairman of an association of boat operators in the region.

Ms Malo learned her skill under the apprenticeship of Mr Chemche. He reveals that captain Malo, as she is known among peers, has come a long way.

The 30-year-old recounts how poverty and ignorance pushed her to drop out of school in Class Seven. She, however, kept her chin up as she was determined to thrive and live a comfortable live like any other woman her age.

She once sold coconuts at Kongowea Market, the largest open-air market in Mombasa County, and later operated a greengrocer stall at the busy Mtwapa Township.

She landed her dream job three years ago and rose through the ranks to become an ace captain, shattering long held stereotypes among some coastal communities that only men should navigate boats and tap the gigantic blue economy.

Ms Malo navigating a vessel on the Indian Ocean. She his also a coach to upcoming captains. Photo credit: Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group

To be allowed to operate a motorboat, trained operators spend weeks to months under the watchful eyes of seasoned captains. They are required to clean the vessels, inspect them for leaks, fasten the safety ropes, and inspect the state of safety gears such as life jackets in the meantime.

Ms Malo undertook these tasks and more when a neighbour who repairs the fiberglass bodies of vessels obliged to her pleas for an opportunity to be near a yacht.

She has since joined the club of motorboat operators and also become a coach to upcoming captains like Ms Tamasha, who she is currently training.

@piusmaundu