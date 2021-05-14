The wife, mother who topped her class in KCSE

When she dropped out of school after giving birth for the second time, Immaculate Chemwetich Lagat, 24, almost gave up in achieving her academic dream.

She thought she had squandered a precious opportunity to become who she wanted in life- a doctor. Her family and relatives, however, encouraged her to push on.

She scored B minus of 56 points in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE). Despite being a wife and mother of two, she was the best student in her school, Olaare Secondary School in Ainabkoi Constituency, Uasin Gishu County.

Florah Rono, the deputy principal at the school attributes Ms Lagat’s success to hard work and discipline.

Ms Rono says they did not bar her from the school despite being a student mother, saying they are encouraging girl child education.

“Immaculate was our best student in the 2020 KCSE and being a student mother, she was always determined, focused and disciplined and now we have seen the fruits of that,” she says.

Ms Lagat is congratulated by her mother Elizabeth ChepKemboi (left) and other relatives at her home on May 12, 2021. She dropped out of school twice after becoming pregnant but went ahead to excel. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Ms Lagat went back to school in 2019 starting from Form Three after dropping out twice due to pregnancy. She then decided to get married to the father of her children. The husband completed Form Four in 2014.

This time round, unlike the first time she dropped out, she went back to school while married to Peter Kiprop Rotich, a man she fell in love with in 2015.

“In 2019, I realised we could not remain the way we were; doing nothing with my husband who, after Form Four did not join college due to our humble background,” she says with joy.

Ms Lagat says that when poverty overwhelmed them, her husband decided that she continues with studies hoping that one day, she will achieve her education dream of pursuing health-related courses.

“My husband allowed me to go back to school as he stayed with kids at home. He has been very supportive, even though school fees was a challenge. He said we would sell our maize stocks even if we remain with nothing, but ‘you continue with your education’,” she discloses.

Ms Lagat opted to join a nearby day school so as not to burden her husband with fees and for the sake of her children. “I decided that I would join a day school to also be near my children,” she says.

“I would go to school in the morning then do house chores in the evening before settling for studies between 9pm and 10pm. I would wake up at 4am to do the chores then by 6am, leave for school. It was overwhelming,” she adds.

Ms Lagat sat her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and scored 287 marks before joining Form One in 2014.

“I joined Form One in 2014 and in 2015, I dropped out of school and gave birth to my first born,” she explains.

Immaculate went back to school in 2016, but stayed for only a year before dropping out again because she got pregnant again.

Ms Lagat, who sat for her KCSE at Olaare Secondary School in Uasin Gishu County and topped the school, wants to become a doctor. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

“In 2017, I decided to get married to avoid overburdening my parents. In the same year, I got another child and I confronted him to accept me; that is how I began my marriage life,” she says.





Ms Lagat says she faced many challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic since she could not study as she had to fend for her family.

“When Covid-19 struck at the start of 2020 and physical learning was suspended, I faced a myriad of challenges. Wife responsibilities befell me and there was no consistency in my studies; I could not open my books because I had to go to the farm and look after my kids,” she recounts.

She says she remained focused and attributes her sterling performance to her family who gave her unwavering support throughout.

"I worked hard to achieve what took me back to school. My parents took my kids to give me ample time to concentrate on my studies,” says Ms Lagat, noting that with her grades, she is determined to pursue her dream course.

“My dream is to become a doctor and I know I will pursue it; it won’t be a challenge as such, my husband, parents and villagers will support me,” she adds.

Her mother, Elizabeth Chepkemboi says that despite her daughter giving birth twice, she underscored to her the essence of continuing with her studies.

As a way of empowering her daughter and son-in-law, Ms Chepkemboi leased an acre of land for them to plant maize and the following year, she leased two-acres to expand their production.

“The maize they sold for her to go back to school was from land I leased to them because there is no land where is married. I believe that one day, she will succeed and elevate us,” says Ms Chepkemboi.

Ms Lagat’s mother-in-law Jane Chepng’eno also encouraged her to continue with school and is among those celebrating her sterling performance.

“I have nothing in this home that is why I encouraged my daughter-in-law to work hard so that we get out of this poverty. We are celebrating her success as well as her husband’s admission to the police force,” says an elated Ms Chepng’eno.

onyangooluoch85@gmail.com