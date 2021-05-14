The wife, mother who topped her class in KCSE

Immaculate Chepng’etich Lagat, 24, a mother of two, who sat her KCSE at Olaare Secondary School in Uasin Gishu County and topped her school, feeds chicken with her children at her home in Olaare village. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • Despite being a wife and mother of two, she was the best student in her school, Olaare Secondary School in Ainabkoi Constituency, Uasin Gishu County.
  • Florah Rono, the deputy principal at the school attributes Ms Lagat’s success to hard work and discipline.
  • Ms Lagat went back to school in 2019 starting from Form Three after dropping out twice due to pregnancy. 

When she dropped out of school after giving birth for the second time, Immaculate Chemwetich Lagat, 24, almost gave up in achieving her academic dream.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.