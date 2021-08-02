The term ‘GBV’ is unfair to men, says male rights' champion

Mr Samuel Karanja, founder of the BoyChild Pillar Organisation that advocates for empowerment of the boychild during a past interview at Nation Centre. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Paul Kariuki

What you need to know:

  • Cases abound of men in abusive unions who would rather not speak up or seek counselling for the fear of being stigmatised by their peers.
  • African men have been taught that a man should not cry, show any emotion or speak up his frustrations otherwise, he would be considered as a weak cry baby.

Daniel Macharia recalls how he was driven to depression, even harboured suicidal thoughts in his short-lived first marriage that was characterized by all manners of verbal insults from his former wife. After their church held marriage ceremony, it was not to a good footing the pair began their married life together for his spouse’s true colours manifested shortly.

