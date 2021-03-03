The streets that haunt Nairobi women

Kimathi Street and Kenyatta Avenue are two of the busiest streets in Nairobi, playing host to high-end offices and the perfect catchment for the hawkers.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Sylvania Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It is difficult for a woman to walk in Nairobi CBD without being harassed by hawkers or unscrupulous business people.
  • At the Kenya National Archives on Moi Avenue is a parked van with a huge crowd milling around it. They accost women and ask if they have a mobile phone SIM card for a chance to win a prize
  • Some individuals, especially men,  stand outside buildings asking female passers-by whether they want to have a manicure or pedicure.

It is a normal day and Grace Atieno, like many other Nairobians is headed to work in town.

