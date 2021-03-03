The streets that haunt Nairobi women

It is a normal day and Grace Atieno, like many other Nairobians is headed to work in town.

She has an appointment with a client who prefers to meet in the central business district (CBD). However, her day takes a dramatic turn.

Her meeting is scheduled for 11am and she is running late. Coming from Ngara, traffic at the Globe roundabout is at a standstill. She decides to alight from the matatu and walk to town.

“I managed to walk through traffic, manoeuvring between vehicles until I reached the pavement on the other side where there are stalls where clothes are sold. It is here that I had a nasty experience,” says Ms Atieno.

As she wades through human traffic, her arm is grabbed by one of the sellers. He then pulls her towards one of the stalls to show her what he is selling. She tries to free herself but the vendor tightens his grip.

Many times such encounters end up in insults from the sellers, especially when a woman protests.

Barrage of insults

In Ms Atieno’s case, the vendor unleashed a barrage of insults after she declined to make purchases from his shop.

“Previously, the stall owners on that stretch would only shout about what they were selling, to capture the attention of potential customers. Sometimes, they would even shove a pair of jeans or shirt in front of you, but a shake of the head to show disinterest was enough to keep them off,” says Ms Atieno.

“It, however, seems this is not enough anymore. They have resorted to hard tackle tactics that sometimes end with injuries. Not to mention the fact that one suffers insults when they protest against the manhandling,” she continues.

Ms Atieno believes the harsh economy is making people prudent with their cash and spending, and this appears to make the sellers aggressive.

She says women appear to be the main target. The experience has made her more deliberate on which routes to use while walking in the CBD.

Ms Kate Mumbi reads from the same script. Taveta Road, she says, is also notorious for such encounters. The hawkers sell shoes, sweaters, official wear, among other items.

“Huku bado hawajafika hiyo level. I think wamelearn kuwa forcing a person to buy or sample their products haitawafanya wanunue. Hawkers wa huku huita madem sweetie,” says Ms Mumbi. (They have not gotten to that level here. I think they have learnt that forcing one to buy or sample their products won’t make them buy. Hawkers here refer to women as sweetie)

Armed with a nail chart

She, however, says some individuals stand outside buildings asking female passers-by whether they want to have a manicure or pedicure. For her, they are the most troublesome.

The men are usually armed with a nail chart to show women the types of services they offer.

“Hawa wamekuwa wengi. Every turn you make you are likely to meet one. Unajipata kichwa unatingisha tu kila wakati kuwaambia hapana hutaki. Kwanza hata unaogopa kuvaa sandals where your toes are exposed na waone ile nail polish on your nails imeanza kutoka wanakufuata kama nyuki,” says Ms Mumbi. (These ones are many. Every turn you make you are likely to meet one. You find yourself shaking your head throughout to express your disinterest. You even fear wearing sandals lest they see chipping nail polish on your toes and start following you like bees)

She says it is difficult for a woman to walk in town without being harassed by hawkers or unscrupulous business people.

At the Kenya National Archives on Moi Avenue, you will come across a parked van with a huge crowd milling around it. They accost women on the road, blocking their way to ask if they have a mobile phone SIM card for a chance to win a prize.

The men and women, who pretend to be agents of mobile phone companies, subdue their targets and lead them to the van. Although these individuals target both sexes, they focus more on unsuspecting women.

Street boys at Grogan along Nairobi River in 2019.The street children are among those who make it difficult for women to navigate their way in Nairobi's CBD. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

The victims are shown potential prizes, including mobile phones and TVs, but only end up winning cheap pens after parting with at least Sh200. And when the victims try to demand their money back, the gang gets violent, forcing the victim to back off.

But it is not just business people who are harassing women in the CBD. Kimathi Street and Kenyatta Avenue have, of late, have been colonised by street families.

They are in two groups - the elderly cuddling infants in their arms and young glue-sniffing boys.

“I was once accosted by a street boy who threatened to smear me with faeces if I did not give him money. I was really frightened because I did not have any cash; I only had my visa card. I continued walking very fast without even wanting to make eye contact with him,” says Ms Hellen Kioko.

“Outside Naivas Supermarket on Kenyatta Avenue is another nightmare. After you are done with your shopping, you sometimes have to force your way through hawkers standing outside the supermarket selling carrier bags and other wares. Street boys also line up here and they just don’t ask for money, they demand it,” she says.