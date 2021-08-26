The sanitary pad banks of Ledero village, Samburu

Hellen Lekaldero at her home in Ledero village, Samburu County. Her home serves as one of the three pad banks where women collect free sanitary towels.

Photo credit: Moraa Obiria | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The topic of menses is an issue some women in Samburu cannot even discuss with fellow women, but thanks to pad banks, the notion is changing.
  • The pad banks initiative is an idea developed and implemented by a Samburu-based charity focused on promoting sexual and reproductive health and rights of women and girls in the county.
  • There are the three of those pad banks here in Ledero village serving more than 100 girls and women.

Until last year, 43-year-old Jesinta Lesirdonkera, could hide in her house for five days every month. During this time, she lost about Sh6,000 in income from her business.

