The Samburu school serving as rescue centre

Pupils of Consolata Suguta Primary School perform a Samburu traditional song during a fundraising event held on Sunday February 14, 2021 at the school. 

Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group
By  Geoffrey Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • Consolata Suguta Primary School also serves as a rescue centre for girls saved from forced early marriages and female genital mutilation.
  • After receiving psychosocial support at the centre, the girls are enrolled at the primary school to continue with their studies. 
  • In Samburu, outdated cultural practices resurface during school holidays when the children are at home. Consolata Centre has proved crucial in housing FGM victims. 

It’s a cloudy Sunday afternoon and Fr Stephen Lekasuyian, head of Suguta Catholic Parish, together with other workers are engrossed in a beehive of activities ahead of a fundraiser for the construction of dormitories at Consolata Suguta Primary School.

