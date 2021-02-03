The making of iron ladies in Mt Kenya

As Kenya grapples with the contentious issue of realising two third-gender rule in political representation, Deputy President William Ruto’s wing of politics is silently incubating an idea of making women grab 50 per cent of gubernatorial seats in 10 Mt Kenya allied counties.

The development comes at a time when United Nation’s women affairs department in its December 2020 publication — facts and figures: Women leadership and political participation — indicated that “at the current global rate of women rising to political power, parity will not be reached for another 130 years” — 2151 to be precise.

There is, however, an emerging global trend where women, if accepted as a safe political pair of hands, may take over the reins.

Costa Rica tops with 74 per cent women parliamentarians, Rwanda with 70 per cent, Sweden at 69 per cent, Iceland resting at 68 per cent and Nicaragua with 67 per cent, hence sounding alarm bells for men marginalization.

The counties DP Ruto’s political wing has trained its eyes on for women supremacy in Mt Kenya counties include Embu with nominated MP Cecily Mbarire, Kirinyaga woman representative Purity Ngirici, her counterpart in Nyandarua Faith Gitau, Senator Susan Kihika for Nakuru and Bishop Margaret Wanjiru for Nairobi — all are set to vie for the governor’s seat.

Party patronage

“We want to use party patronage to directly sponsor women into power and use our internal influence and resources to have them sail through,” confirms Mathira MP Mr Rigathi Gachagua, who says the move to have the 10 counties split political leadership at 50 - 50 gender representation is deliberate.

Nominated MP Cecily Mbarire is among the women team DP Ruto has trained its eyes on for position of governor in Mt Kenya counties come 2022. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The MP says the region “needs special enticement packages to lure its eight million votes and also favourite spot for the project since it has presented itself as a region that need no much prompting to embrace women leadership.”

He tells Nation that it is not necessarily an issue of law to have gender equity in political power prevail, rather, “it is a matter of internal political parties’ policy where it can be made an agenda.”

Mr Gachagua notes that if all major political parties deliberately elevated women to power, we would need no written law to make it happen.

Elevate women

“If for instance a person of influence like Mr Raila Odinga of ODM, Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress (ANC) and Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper were to join hands with Deputy President William Ruto to pinpoint women to take over political power, we certainly would need no law to make it happen,” Mr Gachagua says.

He notes that President Uhuru Kenyatta has set precedent that when political power is used to deliberately elevate women, it is easy as manifests in the more females heading cabinet offices, parastatals and diplomatic missions, as well as in security organs through direct presidential muscle.

Nyeri Woman representative Rahab Mukami says a county like Murang’a has shown the world that it is possible to embrace gender equity in direct elections even without the prompting of a written law.

“The goodwill is there…Our people do not have any problem electing men and women on equal basis to political power. It is only that our big political parties have not embraced the agenda as urgent and a priority. Of the seven constituencies of Murang’a, three have elected women,” she says.

The three are Mary Wa Maua for Maragua, Esther Wahome in Kandara and Wangari Mwaniki representing Kigumo.

Party structures

Ms Mukami says Dr Ruto’s script to directly sponsor women into power and use party structures to bulldoze them into power has a pre-drawn list.

She hints to Nation that Nairobi has Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga slated for the position of Women Representative to replace Ms Esther Passaris.

“In Malindi we have Aisha Jumwa, Catherine Wambilianga from Bungoma, Beatrice Nkatha from Meru, Rehema Hassan from Tana River, Soipan Tuya from Narok and Janet Nangabo from Trans Nzoia,” she adds.

Others slated for support in the drive, Ms Mukami says, include Rehema Jaldesa from Isiolo, Anab Gure in Garissa Laikipia North’s Sara Korere and Sophia Abdi Noor from Ijara.

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici - among the women the DP's wing plan to elevate through party patronage. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

“All these, including many in Rift Valley led by Naivasha’s Jane Kihara form the action plan of our commitment to form the next government with as high possible gender equity from direct elections. We do not want to rely on shortcuts to elevate women into power. We want to work for it and we are already started,” Kandara’s Esther Wahome tells Nation.

Gender equity

Taveta MP Naomi Shaban tells Nation on phone that women’s equal participation and leadership in political and public life are essential to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Admitting that women underrepresentation at all levels of decision-making worldwide “is a tragedy and hopes of achieving gender parity in political life remains a mirage,” she opts for optimism that Kenya can set herself to the journey of pulling a fast one in favour of political power gender equity.

She says global data has it that women so far, serve as Heads of State in only 21 countries, while 119 countries have never had a woman leader.

Ms Shaban says it only requires concerted efforts to have Kenya join the global fame of accepting women leadership, saying globally, things are looking up for women but at a slow uptake “given that by 1995 women parliamentarians were at a mere average of 10 per cent but have risen to the current 25 per cent.”

Global trend

She adds that “while we only have 10 countries with women Heads of State, and 13 countries have a woman Head of Government, if our political parties adopt deliberate measures that empowers women candidature, Kenyans have no issues with giving us leadership batons in various levels of our political contestations.”

Ms Omanga tells Nation that global trend in national assemblies indicate that gender parity can be achieved earliest in 2063, hence the reason Dr Ruto’s wing of politics wants to get creative and apply power peddling to carry women into power.

She says there is evidence that women power is a transformative driver in managing societies to improve quality of life.