Prime

The making of iron ladies in Mt Kenya

Women leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto during an Inua Mama Movement rally in Nakuru last year. The DP's wing of politics is silently incubating an idea of making women grab 50 per cent of gubernatorial seats in Mt Kenya  counties.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Deputy President William Ruto’s wing of politics is silently incubating an idea of making women grab 50 per cent of gubernatorial seats in 10 Mt Kenya allied counties.
  • Some counties the political wing has trained its eyes on for women supremacy  include Embu with nominated MP Cecily Mbarire, Kirinyaga woman representative Purity Ngirici, her counterpart in Nyandarua Faith Gitau, Senator Susan Kihika for Nakuru and Bishop Margaret Wanjiru for Nairobi.
  • Mathira MP Mr Rigathi Gachagua says that if all major political parties deliberately elevated women to power, we would need no written law to make it happen.

As Kenya grapples with the contentious issue of realising two third-gender rule in political representation, Deputy President William Ruto’s wing of politics is silently incubating an idea of making women grab 50 per cent of gubernatorial seats in 10 Mt Kenya allied counties.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.