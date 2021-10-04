The language of the Marriage Act is gender biased

The Marriage Act defines polygamy as “the state or practice of a man having more than one wife simultaneously".

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Should the polyandry law get passed in South Africa, there are likely to be demands for the same elsewhere.
  • Chances that our parliament would legalise polyandry are remote going by resistance in the 11th parliament to a man seeking the consent of an existing wife in order to marry another. 
  • The Marriage Act allows men to choose whether to enter into a union that would enable them have other wives or not. Women do not have a similar option. 

The idiom ‘have your cake and eat it’ applies to the practice in Kenya where a married man runs another ‘marital’ relationship ‘unknown’ to his wife, and vice versa.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.