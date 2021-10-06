The incredible story of Atsianna’s Nyatiti music

Nyatiti player Ati Sanaa performing during the Sanaa Theatre Awards gala at the Kenya National Theatre Nairobi, in 2020. She is among the few women who have ventured in playing this traditional instrument only played by men.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Elizabeth Ojina

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Jennifer Atieno Sanna is a nyatiti player, an instrument that was traditionally a preserve of men.,
  • Traditionally, it was taboo for women to play the eight-string instrument.
  • She plays traditional music, funk, jazz, reggae and gospel music using the nyatiti

Her stage name is Atisanna. She is a 5.6 feet tall woman with a brown in complexion.

