The incredible story of Atsianna’s Nyatiti music

Her stage name is Atisanna. She is a 5.6 feet tall woman with a brown in complexion.

Dressed in a bright coloured sisal skirt, known as owalo, she walks to the stage holding a nyatiti, a Luo traditional music instrument.

On her head, she wears long braids adorned with a cowrie shell band across the forehead. An iron ring known as oduongo on her big toe on the right foot and gara, a set of metal bells on the right leg, complete her look.

Jennifer Atieno Sanna is anyatiti player, an instrument that was traditionally a preserve of men. She is among the few women who have ventured in playing this traditional instrument only played by men.

Atisanna sits on a short stool known as orindi. Her thumb and middle finger of both hands, are on the eight-string instrument.

The bells on the foot and the oduongo on her toe are tapped against the edge of the Nyatiti to form a beat. The player maintains a constant beat, banding the iron ring on the bottom bar of the nyatiti. Her captivating performance and her voice stand out.

Traditionally, it was taboo for women to play the eight-string instrument.

The strings are symbolic. The four lower strings represent the first four days after a male child is born, while the upper four represent the first four days after a male’s death.

Perhaps this explains why nyatiti music is male-dominated. Back then, women were not even allowed to sit on the stools, let alone play the instrument.

Interestingly though, Atsianna has played the string instrument for 15 years and won several awards.

Ati Sanna during the interview at Nation offices in Kisumu. Photo credit: Elizabeth Ojina | Nation Media Group

"My music is not purely traditional but I use Luo traditional instruments for entertaining. I can play traditional music, funk, jazz, reggae and gospel music using the nyatiti," says Ms Sanna who is passionate about Luo cultural music.

The mother of four comes from a family that was accustomed to music and performance. Her father Patrick Sanna, was the leader of Sanna Jazz Band where she was a member for a while.

"My father was a jazz musician, a saxophonist to be precise, my grandmother was a dodo singer, while my grandfather was a horn blower. With this background, I was motivated to venture into traditional music," she says.

Growing up, she was familiar with playing guitar, piano and chivoti(flute of the Digo and Rabai communities).

"As a child, I played a recorder then at Ngara Girls High School where I did my high school education, I played the chivoti during the drama festivals,” she recalls.

In 2009, she visited a friend and came across a nyatiti hanging on the wall. Her curiosity to learn how to play the instrument made her borrow it.

She underwent a seven-month apprenticeship under nyatiti master the late Ayub Ogada and Joseph Nyamungu.

“I learned the skills to play the nyatiti at Kenya National Theatre in Nairobi, for six months. I then went to Uranga in Siaya County, for a month, to familiarise further with traditional aspects of the instrument,” says Atisanna.

Nyatiti is made of a wooden resonator covered in goat or cow skin, and players pluck its eight strings like a harp. It is about three to five feet long with a bowl-shaped carved wood resonator covered in cow skin.

Traditional strings were fashioned from cattle tendons but modern players almost exclusively use nylon and plastic fishing lines of various sizes.

Traditionally, it was played during births, initiations, weddings and funerals ceremonies.

"Nyatiti is a melodious instrument whose magic dates back ages ago. I was told this instrument is not allowed in church; they were hesitant to allow the playing of the instrument due to various myths,” says Atsianna.

She adds: “It was a challenge for me because I am a Christian, I wanted to praise God using it."

For three consecutive years she was the best artist in the category of traditional stringed instrument during the Kenya National Music Festivals between 2011 and 2013.

At times Ms Sanna performs alongside her daughter Marie Cadia, who plays drums.

"I use my performance to entertain, and at the same time instil cultural values and do civil education among people,” says Atsianna who is also an advocate for girl child education.

She is currently at the forefront promoting tourism and culture in Kisumu County.

She was among the first artists to perform at Jomo Kenya International Stadium in Kisumu during this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations.

"For me it was a privilege to perform the nyatiti for the President. Since then, several doors have opened for me," she says.

She has also performed in Sudan (Khartoum), Tanzania and Rwanda.

It has, however, not been an easy journey for the artist.

“I have had to fight for my space. The platform has given me the voice in the community although some people don't appreciate the work we do," she says.

She is currently working with Wise Hub in Kisumu, to brand herself and market her music further. She also plans to partner with learning institutions to offer lessons on how to play the nyatiti.

"Very few people acknowledge that women can venture into playing nyatiti. You realise there are few making these traditional instruments; these are some of the opportunities I want to tap into," says Atsianna.