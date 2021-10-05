The harsh reality of training as a female gynaecologist

"Children are a symbol of continuity and being able to bring them into this world gives me the greatest satisfaction," confesses obstetric/gynaecologist Dr Nelly Bosire.

To reach this level of her specialisation of helping an expectant woman carry her child to safety delivery is, however, no mean task.

A female trainee gynaecologist has to overcome unique hurdles not so familiar with their male colleagues. From training to actual practice, the challenges align more to women who ostensibly are making aggressive attempts to make it big in this field of medicine.

Male gynaecologists dominate the field at a roughly 60 per cent proportion, a decline from the 80 per cent hold in the 1990s.

Specialist training advanced at post-graduate level is done in hospitals. There are, however, no special facilities for trainee specialist mothers, Dr Nelly says.

“We don't have breastfeeding rooms or places to accommodate our children yet the shifts are crazy and the specialists are on-call for 24 hours,” she says

“A male doctor will go home to a crying baby but at least he had peace in the hospital. But a female doctor will be up all-night with a crying a baby and tomorrow morning she will be expected to report for a 14-hour shift,” she adds.

Trainee specialists

Due to the inhibiting training conditions, following their own advice of exclusive six-month breastfeeding ends up becoming an elusive practice.

“There has not been any possible concerted effort to support women in training and I know it can be done, it is possible. I have travelled and seen hospitals that have dedicated an entire floor as nursery where babies of the trainee specialists are looked after and they pay nothing for having their babies there,” she notes.

On transition to actual practice, the ground is even rougher.

Insured Kenyans make up 70 per cent of the paying patients but whom a female gynaecologist on private practice is likely to wait for more than 10 years to secure.

Dr Nelly says insurance companies prefer to work with gynaecologists who have been in practice for years, a decision which largely disfavours female gynaecologists considering that many have joined the field in the recent decade.

"It is hard to get an insurance company to recognise you as a specialist providing the service and allow you to see their patients," she says.

Often, she says, patients who want to be attended by a specific gynaecologist are forced to seek services of the few recognised by her insurer.

"Private practice is a nightmare all by itself," she says.