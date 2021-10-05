The harsh reality of training as a female gynaecologist

Obstetric/gynaecologist Dr Nelly Bosire says there are no special facilities for trainee specialist mothers in hospitals where they train.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • A female trainee gynaecologist has to overcome unique hurdles not so familiar with their male colleagues.
  • There are no special facilities including breastfeeding rooms or places to accommodate babies, for trainee specialist mothers.

"Children are a symbol of continuity and being able to bring them into this world gives me the greatest satisfaction," confesses obstetric/gynaecologist Dr Nelly Bosire.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.