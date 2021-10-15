The fisherwomen of Migori

The big catch - Nancy Akoth displays her Nile perch catch off the shores of Lwanda Beach. 

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group
By  Ruth Mbula  &  Ian Byron

What you need to know:

  • Over the years, fishing has been predominantly perceived as men’s exercise, but at the Lwanda Beach along the shores of Lake Victoria, women have refused to live by this notion.
  • The women, mostly in their mid-30s and late 40s often go into the vast lake in search of the delicacy, to eke a living.

It is 4.30 pm at Lwanda Beach in Nyatike Constituency in Migori County. Nancy Akoth has just arrived from a fishing expedition and is alighting from her boat.

