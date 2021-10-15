The fisherwomen of Migori

It is 4.30 pm at Lwanda Beach in Nyatike Constituency in Migori County. Nancy Akoth has just arrived from a fishing expedition and is alighting from her boat.

The 30-year-old is accompanied by four other women and two men. They have come with sacks of fish, mostly Nile Perch.

Ms Akoth goes fishing every evening. She is the youngest fisher woman at Lwanda Beach and has done this work for the last five years.

She has an active role of ensuring the boats are safely rowed into the lake and back.

While Ms Akoth goes fishing to earn a living, her husband is a local comedian in Sori town and has not tried his hand in the venture.

“He often spends his time in events where he entertaining guests. I do the business to support him and my three children who are in primary school,” she says.

The women arrive from a fishing expedition at Lwanda Beach, Nyatike in Migori County. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Over the years, fishing has been predominantly perceived as men’s exercise, but at the Lwanda Beach along the shores of Lake Victoria, women have refused to live by this notion.

For Ms Akoth and several others, times have changed.

“Here, work is work. We feed our families because we refused to be drawn into traditional beliefs that fishing is mostly a man’s job,” says the mother of three.

To them, fishing is a daily routine and they have mastered the art, making the tiresome venture appear so easy.

The women, mostly in their mid-30s and late 40s often go into the vast lake in search of the delicacy, to eke a living.

Getrude Atieno Mola has been in the fishing business for the last 30 years. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Gertrude Atieno Mola, 46, tells nation.africa that she has been in the fishing business for the past 30 years.

She started off as a fish monger but a few months into the business, her capital base declined forcing her to actively engage in fishing.

“Our male counterparts go out on expeditions during the night. We later join them in pulling out the nets once there’s a catch. It is through this that we end up getting the fish which we later sell on the main land,” says the mother of four.

She is her family’s breadwinner.

“My husband has been ailing and cannot undertake hard tasks, so he remains behind taking care of light domestic chores and guarding the home,” she says.

They have partnered with their male counterparts who go into the lake at the wee hours of the night to consolidate the catch. At sunrise, the women paddle their way through the murky waters into the lake to help pull the nets.

Once they reach the mainland, the fish are weighed and each is given her share at a discounted price.

“We buy the fish from the men at half the price since we also take part in the fishing exercise. We make good profits from the sales,” Mama Gertrude says.

Mary Akinyi Aliere, a fisherwoman at Lwanda Beach in Nyatike, Migori County.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Mary Akinyi Aliare, 43, another fisher woman has never regretted venturing into the trade.

She used to accompany her husband on fishing escapades but he has since grown old and no longer plies the trade.

“It’s hectic but I have to support my eight children. It is my husband who introduced me into this,” she says jokingly.

Everline Anyango another fisherwoman at Lwanda Beach. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | nation Media Group

Everline Anyango separated with her husband five years ago and has been struggling to raise her four children.