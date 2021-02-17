The female mechanics of Marsabit

Khalima Hussein at the Toyota Kenya garage in Marsabit. She has defied the odds to train as a mechanic despite resistance from her relatives and friends.

Photo credit: Jacob Walter | Nation Media Group

By  Jacob Walter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Khalima Hussein, 23, is the storekeeper in charge of spare parts and tool boxes at Toyota Kenya, Marsabit branch, where she has worked for six years, as a mechanic too.
  • She joined Kalacha Polytechnic College where she trained for Motor Vehicle Mechanics Grade II between 2013 and 2014.
  • Being the first female mechanic graduate at the polytechnic, her tutors saw uncharacteristic determination and advised her to keep on advancing her expertise.

Not only are women making inroads in careers previously considered masculine, many are doing a pretty good job while at it. Khalima Hussein from Marsabit is one of them.

