The female-led start-ups finding digital solutions to local problems

Linda Bonyo, the CEO and Founder, Lawyers Hub, during the interview at the firm's offices last month.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie  &  Moraa Obiria

What you need to know:

  • United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation indicates that women only make up 17.5 per cent of the tech workforce worldwide and hold five per cent  of leadership positions.
  •  In Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, only 0.5 per cent of girls wish to become ICT professionals, compared to five per cent of boys at the age of 15. 

“The way we communicate has changed so much. (It is not the same as it was) about 20 to 30 years (ago). Access to the internet is becoming the water, the food. It’s a basic human right,” said Eliz Liu the Chief Strategist at Huawei Technologies.

