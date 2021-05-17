The elusive sexual offences amendments

Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua (pictured) was the first to introduce amendments to the Sexual Offences Act (2006) in 2016.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Had it passed, it would be criminal for anyone to solicit money, domestic animals or any other property as compensation from the suspect, marrying off the victim to the suspected offender.
  • Kiambu Women Representative sought to strengthen collection and storage of sexual assault evidence through establishment of Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence Tracking System.

Female legislators have twice attempted to amend the Sexual Offences Act (2006) to no avail.

