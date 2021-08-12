The destitute widows, children of Baringo banditry

Monica Chepkok, Margaret Adoket and Jane Kiptios. The three from Baringo North Sub-county are among many others widowed by banditry in the area. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Women widowed by banditry in this insecurity-prone region of Baringo live in a deplorable state as attacks escalate.
  • While whole villages have been deserted, crowded grass-thatched huts have mushroomed close to Kagir, Yatya and Chemoe shopping centres, where locals have fled for their safety because they are close to security camps.
  • Many of their children have dropped out of school due to lack of school fees.

Esther Chebor from Chemoe in Baringo North, remembers the day when her world came tumbling down in 2017 as if it was yesterday. It is the day she was left a widow to fend for her six children.

