The day I was forced to undergo the cut

Rosaline Guyo Gollo was six years old when she was forced to undergo Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

The horrifying experience in the hands of the cutter under an Acacia tree in Lakole village in Merti, Isiolo County is still fresh in her mind. FGM is the partial or total removal of clitoral glans, narrowing of the vaginal opening by use of seal or even piercing of the genitalia area.

On the fateful day, her relatives took her and her then eight-year-old elder sister from school and rushed them to the home of their grandmother’s sister, who she would later learn was the one to carry out the cut on them.

At the home, she recalls, tens of girls sitting under the Acacia tree surrounded by some elderly women. They could hear ear-splitting screams from a nearby hut.

“My sister was forcefully escorted into the hut while being held tightly and minutes later, I heard her scream so horribly and knew all was not well,” Ms Gollo recalls.

Worried of the unknown, she fled on seeing her sister, writhing in pain, being taken to an adjacent hut. Some young men, including her elder brother, however, got hold of her and took her back to the compound.

“Some women tied me with a rope and held me down as the old woman, holding a razor blade, ordered my legs stretched apart. My heart almost stopped beating as the unbearable pain filled my body,” she notes.

She developed bleeding complications that lasted for about a month. Unknown to her, she would, six years later, endure a more excruciating procedure.

Haunting memories

This time, her aunt realised that the first cut was not sufficiently done and suggested that she be infibulated - narrowing of the vaginal opening by use of a seal.

“The haunting memories of the trauma and agony I had previously gone through came calling. They took me to a midwife and held me when I tried running away,” Ms Gollo says.

After the procedure, she collapsed and was rushed to Merti Sub-County Hospital where the infibulation were cut to let urine out.

“I was shocked to find myself on the hospital bed. I was in pain and so weak and I wanted to die.”

Ms Gollo broke into tears on learning, years later, that she could never have children the normal way due to the infibulations and could only deliver through the Caesarean Section (CS) which is risky.

She is a mother of four girls all through CS, but lost her baby boy during the operation and has since gone through the Bilateral Tubulagation (BTL) and permanent closure of her uterus.

It is believed that a girl who has undergone the deeply ingrained custom attracts higher bride price and is a source of pride to the family while those who fail to undergo the procedure are perceived as outcasts and ‘unclean’. Though the reason for the cut varies among communities, many use it to prevent girls from having sex before marriage.

Ms Rosaline Gollo, a nurse in Isiolo, distributes items to schoolgirls in Merti, Isiolo County during one of her FGM sensitization meetings. Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

At least four million girls and women have undergone the cut in Kenya according to 2020 Unicef report, though President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2019, said the figure stood at 9.3 million.

More than 200 million girls and women have been cut in 30 countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where FGM is concentrated with the procedure mainly carried out on young girls between infancy and age 15.

FGM exposes girls to severe bleeding, urinary problems, infections, menstrual issues and complications in child birth and increased risk of new-born death.

While most victims remain invisible and hardly share their ordeal in the hands of the cutters for fear of stigmatisation, Ms Gollo’s story is one full of boldness and courage.

It took the leading anti-FGM activist 31 years to speak publicly about her experience giving birth to her Waso Hope Community-Based Organisation (CBO) to raise awareness on the risks of FGM.

Forced marriages

The CBO is involved in Anti-FGM and gender-based violence campaigns through monitoring and reporting suspected cases, and eradicating early and forced marriages.

In collaboration with partners, it also conducts health outreaches in the community, offering cervical cancer screening, distribution of sanitary towels to school girls and health talks on family planning.

“I was so bitter following the experience and long term effects, but I just decided to let go the anger and hate, for my heart to be at peace,” she says during an interview with the Nation.

The FGM prevalence rate in Kenya stands at 21 per cent and is practiced in more than 50 per cent of communities with Somali leading at 94 per cent followed by Samburu and Maasai at 86 per cent and 78 per cent respectively according to 2014 KDHS report.

Ms Gollo targets markets, homes and public facilities in far flung areas in the county where FGM is prevalent and notes that residents were slowly shunning the outdated practice.

The nurse, working at Isiolo Referral Hospital, says if she had a choice, the mutilation would not have happened to her, and insists that her daughters will never go through the life threatening procedure.

Rescue centres

Her profession allows her handle to victims by offering professional counselling, referring them to rescue centres and taking them through the healing process. She also shares anti-FGM messages online and conducts trainings via zoom.

She has brought on board a group of 15 women drawn from across the county, in her outreach educational programs targeting parents in the villages.

“I have empowered 1,000 boys and 2,500 girls in Merti through health talks, and created focus groups for the learners to discuss FGM issues. The girls have benefited with sanitary towels and the boys with textbooks,” she says.

Through her outreach program, more than 10 circumcisers have abandoned the work. Ms Gollo, however, expresses the need for them to be provided with alternative, reliable source of income.

She laments that there has been a surge in number of girls exposed to FGM, teenage pregnancies and early marriages during the Covid-19 break as many organisations, dealing with the violations, were hindered by the curfew restrictions.

She had by last December, rescued seven girls including a 14-year-old Class Eight pupil who was defiled in Gafarsa and two others in Kinna who were being forced to undergo the cut.

As the world celebrates the International Day of Zero Tolerance to FGM, Ms Gollo is focused on working with all stakeholders to help President Uhuru Kenyatta eliminate the practice by 2022, especially in the 22 hotspot counties.

Power to change

Ms Mumina Jirmo, another FGM survivor, encouraged Ms Gollo to embark on the Anti-FGM fight after being hospitalised for six months last year.

“I thought I would die but she (Mumina) was my source of inspiration,” she says.

Among the people the 45-year-old has already brought on board are the clergy and men, who she says have the power to change the perception towards FGM.

Survivors, she says, should come out and share their ugly experiences to encourage others who could be going through similar ordeal.

Lack of rescue centres in the county, however, continues to hinder their work as the victims have no place to stay while legal process is being followed.

World Health Organisation estimates that treatment of health complications of FGM in 27 high prevalence countries costs $1.4 billion per year.

