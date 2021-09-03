The cultural bondages choking Kenyan women

Nastehe Abubakar, a victim of FGM during the interview with nation.africa in Bula, Tana River County.                                      

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor | Nation Media Group

By  Gender desk team

What you need to know:

  • FGM and child marriage have been illegal in Kenya since 2001 when the Children’s Act became law, but women and girls continue to be victims.
  • In Nyanza and Western regions widow cleansing and inheritance as well as woman-to-woman marriages are common.
  • n Samburu County, under-age girls, are bound through beading.

Ever heard of Entito (Maasai) or egesane (Kisii)? Girls and women who have not undergone female genital mutilation (FGM) are called by these names in the open - at the river, in the market and any other social place.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.